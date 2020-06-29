Celine Dion will never forget the first time she sang for David Foster. Amid decades of memorable moments, Dion's first meeting with Foster, "one of the greatest producers of all time," sticks out. For Foster, it was something out of a movie, so it's fitting that the moment was included in his documentary.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek of David Foster: Off the Record, the pair recall the first time they met.

"I got a tip that this young singer was up in Canada. She was already famous in Quebec, so I'm not taking any credit for 'discovering' her," Foster remembers. "I flew to Montreal, I drove 100 miles in the rain."

"I was performing in a tent. The weather was awful. But I could not believe that David Foster was going to come and hear me sing that night. I'm about to meet one of the greatest producers of all time," Dion says, as video plays of her performing in the late '80s. "That night, he came and watched the show. And then we met after."

Foster -- who worked with Dion on her first English-language album, 1990's Unison -- says everything changed when he heard her sing.

"It was like... when you watch a movie," he recalls. "It was her, and her singing, and it was phenomenal. I went, 'My god. Millions and millions of people are going to love this woman.'"

David Foster: Off The Record premieres July 1 on Netflix.

