Chace Crawford is returning to the Upper East Side -- or whichever part of New York City the one-percenters occupy these days -- for his new movie, Nighthawks -- and ET can exclusively debut the trailer.

Think of Nighthawks as Gossip Girl meets The Great Gatsby, with Crawford starring as Stanley, a Midwest transplant who is introduced into the New York nightlife scene by his affluent, calculating roommate Chad (Kevin Zegers). But the neon club lights and Champagne towers mask a wealth of deep, dark secrets.

"The problem with our friend Stan here is he's sensitive," Chad says in the trailer. "He's naïve. He's romantic. He doesn't realize there's a precedent in place."

That precedent seemingly involves a secret society, self-proclaimed degenerates and a mysterious band of mask-wearing millennials known as the Nighthawks.

The drama was written and directed by Grant S. Johnson and co-stars Janet Montgomery (This Is Us and New Amsterdam). Nighthawks is available on iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play and DVD on Oct. 3.

