Chad Michael Murray went from showing off his chiseled abs to needing a minivan. The One Tree Hill alum announced on Friday night that he and his wife, Sarah Roemer, are expecting baby No. 3!

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of Roemer showing off a big baby bump. While the photo he posted may have looked a bit grainy, Murray said there's a hilariously good reason.

"Baby #3 loading… ❤️," Murray captioned his post. "Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one. Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I’m still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won’t trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."

A fan commented, "A baby AND a button? Can life get any better??" Another fan added, "Between the iPhone 8 & still paying per song on iTunes you really are roughing it with technology 😂 congratulations on the little one."

Somehow, fans recommended better iPhone upgrades than baby gadgets.

Murray also shared the photo Roemer, 38, on his Instagram Story and he overlayed it with the text, "3rd little one on the way. Gonna need a bigger car, followed by, "Minivan time."

Murray, who broke the Internet last month with his shirtless video, and the Disturbia actress tied the knot in 2015 and share two children together -- a son and a daughter, whom they welcomed in 2015 and 2017.

Congrats!

