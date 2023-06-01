Chad Michael Murray Shows Off His Chiseled Abs in Shirtless Video

Chad Michael Murray may have just broken the internet.

On Thursday, Murray's wife, Sarah Roemer, shared a shirtless video of the One Tree Hill alum seemingly mouthing "I love you," to his lady love as showed off his ultra-toned physique.

Standing shirtless in a doorway as he slowly closed the sliding doors in front of him, Murray, who was sporting a slightly longer shaggy hairdo, was dressed in only a low-hanging pair of sweatpants, putting his chiseled abs and bare chest of display for all of Roemer's followers.

Set to The Beatles' hit track, "Help," Roemer channeled what all of us were thinking when seeing the sultry shot of the 41-year-old actor.

The comment section was ablaze with several fans voicing their reactions, including one who wrote, "I am unalive," while another commented, "Respectfully…….. DAMN 🔥."

It's unclear if Murray is gearing up for a role or already in character for one, as he rocks a similar shirtless look in his CTV series, Sullivan's Crossing.

Adapted from the New York Times bestselling novels by Robyn Carr, Sullivan's Crossing follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan), as she reconnects with her small-town past after a scandal causes her to leave her professional and personal life behind in the city. While it's currently airing on Canada's CTV, the show is set to premiere stateside on the CW in the fall.

Whether it's for the show or just the look he's sporting these days, Roemer is one lucky lady! Murray and the Disturbia actress tied the knot in 2015 and share two children together -- a son and a daughter.

