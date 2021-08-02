Chad Michael Murray Is Ted Bundy in Chilling ‘American Boogeyman’ Trailer (Exclusive)
Chad Michael Murray Is a Killer in ‘Ted Bundy: American Boogeyma…
Taylour Paige and Nicholas Braun Can't Escape the Craziness in '…
'The Bachelorette's Andrew S. and Michael A. Reveal If They Want…
Stream Queens | July 22, 2021
Lily James Is Seduced by a Waltz in Amazon's 'The Pursuit of Lov…
Josh Duhamel Says ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Co-Star Jennifer Lopez Is a …
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Angela Bassett & Carla Gugino on Their Epic Wine Night Filming ‘…
Billie Eilish Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's in Her 'Flop …
Prepare to see Chad Michael Murray like you’ve never seen him before. After starring on TV faves like One Tree Hill and Agent Carter, the 39-year-old actor is channeling one of America’s most infamous serial killers in Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman. And only ET has the exclusive new trailer, showing Murray’s chilling transformation.
Written and directed by Daniel Farrands, the all-new, true-crime film tells the story of “the manhunt that brought [Bundy] to justice and “the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase ‘serial killer.’”
In addition to Murray, who puts a sinister spin on his good looks and charming demeanor, the movie also stars horror icon Lin Shaye as Ted’s mother, Louise Bundy; Holland Roden (Escape Room 2) as King County, Washington, police officer Kathleen McChesney; and Greer Grammer (Awkward) as Florida State University student and survivor Cheryl Thomas.
American Boogeyman is the latest film to tell Bundy’s story onscreen, following Zac Efron’s portrayal of the killer in 2019’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile as well as earlier versions starring Cary Elwes and Mark Harmon. Additionally, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel breakout Luke Kirby is set to play him in the upcoming No Man of God.
The fascination with Bundy is not surprising, however, considering the success of the two docuseries, Netflix’s Conversations with aKiller: The Ted Bundy Tapes in 2019 and Amazon’s Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer in 2020. Both renewed interest in the now nearly five-decade-old story of a handsome stranger who wooed women into his car and killed them during the 1970s.
Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman will have its nationwide Fathom release in theaters on Aug. 16 followed by a U.S. VOD/DVD release from Dark Star Pictures on Sept. 3.
RELATED CONTENT:
What Ted Bundy's Former Girlfriend Thinks of Zac Efron's Portrayal of the Serial Killer
Ted Bundy Doc: Former Girlfriend Tried to Warn the Police and More Shocking Revelations
Ted Bundy's First Known Survivor Speaks Out for the First Time in Amazon Doc
Related Gallery