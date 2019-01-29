Netflix has had it with viewers swooning over Ted Bundy’s looks!



Last week, Netflix’s new docuseries, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, was released and soon, the streaming giant was facing an unusual phenomenon -- some users were taking to social media to gush about how attractive they found the convicted serial killer. So, on Tuesday morning, Netflix posted a tweet to remind them that this reaction deserves some consideration.



“I've seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers,” read the message.



The series chronicles conversations with Bundy, who ultimately confessed to 30 killings in seven states. The docuseries also highlights his charm and charisma when finding victims and escaping the law. Nonetheless, numerous viewers are lusting after the infamous murderer.



“If I was a college-aged woman in 1978 I would volunteer to be Ted Bundy’s 31st victim,” one viewer tweeted. “Most beautiful psychopath in the world,” another chimed in.

I've seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers — Netflix US (@netflix) January 28, 2019

Netflix users who have taken an (albeit troubling) liking to Bundy in the docuseries have the perfect followup on the way. At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, a new biopic on Bundy titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile was screened — starring none other than Zac Efron.



Told through the perspective of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), viewers are privy to her struggle to trust him as disturbing allegations mount.

The 31-year-old leading man discussed embracing the physicality of the dark role, explaining at the Variety Studio: “The main thing is that guys in the '70s have that wiry, thin look. Ted was always kinda a little bit gaunt. He always looked pretty tired. So I had a good set of fake teeth that were pretty easy to talk with after a while. That was part of it… I just ate a lot of plant-based [food] and did a lot of cardio.”



While on hand, the striking actor also debuted his new platinum blonde look, which he clarified was not for a new role.



“It’s just for life, bro,” he playfully explained.



