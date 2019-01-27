Zac Efron Is Super Platinum Blonde Now and It's Not For a Movie Role

Zac Efron has decided to take the platinum plunge!



The leading man was at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah over the weekend where he showcased his new white-blond look.



While sitting down to discuss his upcoming Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the leading man was asked what prompted him to decide to dye his hair blond. Efron made it clear that it’s not for an upcoming role.



“It’s just for life, bro,” he responded at the Variety Studio.



There’s no denying that Efron is able to pull off the bold new look. He’s just the latest star who’s decided to give his hair the peroxide treatment after the likes of Ansel Elgort, Adam Levine, Zayn Malik and Jared Leto.



During the chat, Efron discussed how he managed to capture the physicality of the infamous serial killer’s look for the film.

“The main thing is that guys in the '70s have that wiry, thin look,” he shared. “Ted was always kinda a little bit gaunt. He always looked pretty tired. So I had a good set of fake teeth that were pretty easy to talk with after a while. That was part of it… I just ate a lot of plant-based [food] and did a lot of cardio.”



The upcoming movie follows Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), the longtime girlfriend of Bundy, as she struggles to support him when he is accused of committing a number of unspeakable acts against women. Get more film news down below.



