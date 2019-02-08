Chad Michael Murray Joins 'Riverdale' as an 'Enigmatic' Cult Leader

Chad Michael Murray is making his return to The CW!

The former One Tree Hill star has signed on to play the recurring role of Edgar Evernever in Riverdale's third season, the network announced on Friday.

"As the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm, Edgar arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town," reads the official character description. "Edgar is a charming, handsome guru, but is he hiding a more sinister agenda?"

The Farm, as Riverdale fans know, is the mysterious organization that has entranced Betty's sister, Polly (Tiera Skovbye), and mother, Alice (Madchen Amick), during the's show's occult-themed third season. While Edgar Evernever has been frequently (and reverently) discussed amongst the Cooper family and their fellow "Farmies" -- and his daughter, Evelyn (Zoé de Grand'Maison), has even started a student chapter of the Farm at Riverdale High -- Murray's appearance will be the first time fans see the character in the flesh.

Murray is the latest star to join the Riverdale cast this season -- following Kelly Ripa'sfirst appearance as Mrs. Mulwray, the gun-toting mistress of Hiram Lodge -- played by Ripa's real-life hubby, Mark Consuelos.

"I loved it, it's amazing. It fits the show so well," Cole Sprouse told ET of Ripa's casting. "I also had the pleasure of being in the major scene with her, which was great. I got to act aside her that whole time, which was fantastic."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

