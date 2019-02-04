'Riverdale's Ashleigh Murray to Star in Spinoff Series 'Katy Keene'

Josie McCoy is getting ready to leave Riverdale for the big city!

The CW announced on Monday that Ashleigh Murray is set to star in the newest Riverdale spinoff series, Katy Keene, which was announced by the network last month.

According to Deadline, Murray will play a slightly aged-up version of her Riverdale character, who moves to New York City to try and break into the music scene in a major way, alongside fellow aspiring 20-somethings from the Archie Comics universe (including the titular budding fashionista, whose casting has yet to be announced). If Katy Keene is picked up to series, the actress will be departing Riverdale.

Murray tweeted her excitement on Monday, writing, "Alexa, WHAT IS AIR AND HOW DO I GET IT #thankful #katykeen."

The show's creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, confirmed in January that the new Archie Comics-inspired show was headed to the silver screen.

"The #Riverdale universe expands! Thrilled to be bringing the adventures of Katy Keene and her New York pals to life! Extra-thrilled to be doing this with my pal Michael Grassi," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote alongside a comic book cover of the model-singer-actress, who is famously dubbed America's Queen of Pin-Ups and Fashions.

The #Riverdale universe expands! Thrilled to be bringing the adventures of Katy Keene and her New York pals to life! Extra-thrilled to be doing this with my pal Michael Grassi @thatthingofwhen! ❤️🧨💥💎💋💃🏻👠👛🧵👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/NsM82bv1AE — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) January 24, 2019

Katy Keene will follow four iconic characters from the comic book franchise as they chase their dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy will chronicle the origins and struggles of the four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio, per The Hollywood Reporter. Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater will executive produce.

