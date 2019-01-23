It's official, a Riverdalespinoff is in the works!

The show's creator, Roberto AguirreSacasa, confirmed on Wednesday night that a new Archie Comics-inspired show, titled Katy Keene, is headed to the silver screen.

"The #Riverdale universe expands! Thrilled to be bringing the adventures of Katy Keene and her New York pals to life! Extra-thrilled to be doing this with my pal Michael Grassi," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote alongside a comic book cover of the model-singer-actress, who is famously dubbed America's Queen of Pin-Ups and Fashions.

Katy Keene will follow four iconic characters from the comic book franchise as they chase their dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy will chronicle the origins and struggles of the four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio, per The Hollywood Reporter. Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater will execute produce.

The #Riverdale universe expands! Thrilled to be bringing the adventures of Katy Keene and her New York pals to life! Extra-thrilled to be doing this with my pal Michael Grassi @thatthingofwhen! ❤️🧨💥💎💋💃🏻👠👛🧵👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/NsM82bv1AE — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) January 24, 2019

In August during Summer the CW's Television Critics Association press tour, network president Mark Pedowitz revealed that they were in the very early stages of possibly moving forward on a companion series for a possible slot in the 2019-2020 television season.

"We're really excited but we're still early on in the process. It will be very different from Riverdale," Aguirre-Sacasa told a handful of reporters.

Katy Keene marks the second Riverdale spinoff, the first being The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which was set to be on the network before moving over to Netflix. The Sabrina series, starring Kiernan Shipka, was already renewed for a second season. The second part of the first season is set to be released on April 5.

Meanwhile, Riverdale, which is on its third season, returned after its mid-season finale last week. Get caught up on what's been happening with Archie and the gang in ET's latest Sweetwater Secrets video, below.

