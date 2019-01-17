What's your damage, Cheryl?

Grab your favorite red scrunchie and meet us on the croquet court because the new details about Riverdale's second musical episode are finally here and they'll have you saying, "Greetings and salutations!"

If you haven't already guessed it by now, Riverdale High’s spring production will be "Heathers: The Musical."

How very.

Riverdale's second annual extravaganza, which will feature nine songs, will air Wednesday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on The CW.

"Last year, we had a blast doing 'Carrie.' This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. 'Heathers: The Musical' is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “And everyone is singing…"

By the looks of the casting sheet, Heather Chandler will, naturally, be played by Cheryl Blossom while Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper will be taking on the roles of Heather McNamara and Heather Duke, respectively. And Josie McCoy will be starring as Veronica Sawyer.

Once again, Kevin Keller will be serving as the director of the Spring musical, but he also will be "inserting" himself into the musical this year as "the forgotten character of Peter Dawson." Jughead Jones will be the musical's "head of security detail" which seems necessary considering Midge was murdered on stage during the last musical!

In case you'vve been living under a rock, here's what you need to know about Heathers: In the classic 1989 film, Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place -- six feet under.

