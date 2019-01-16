Looks like "amor" is on the menu at La Bonne Nuit!

On the midseason premiere of Riverdale, Veronica and Reggie took their working relationship to the next level with a sweet and sultry first kiss – and ET has the behind-the-scenes scoop straight from star Charles Melton.

In episode 309, titled "Chapter 44: No Exit," Reggie was by Veronica's side as she battled for control of her illegal speakeasy against her father, Hiram Lodge. And after watching Veggie's late-night smooch, it seems that feelings are only going to get stronger between the two teens.

"Reggie’s support for Veronica does not waver – not one bit," Melton, who is also dating his Riverdale co-star, Camila Mendes, in real life as well, dished to ET over the phone on Wednesday.

"I think Reggie likes Veronica and it’s because she’s strong, she’s independent, she’s very well-spoken and she’s assertive. I think he really likes that." Melton continued, "He’s kind of met his match with her, personality-wise."

So what's next for Veronica and Reggie's shipper future and how will Archie react to the fact that one of his best friends is canoodling with his ex-girlfriend? Keep reading for all the exclusive scoop!

ET: Fans were treated to Veronica and Reggie’s first kiss in episode 309. What was it like on set that day when you and Camila Mendes were filming that scene?

Charles Melton: It was kind of exciting because we knew that this build-up – this relationship – was going to happen. For a while, we thought it was going to be a couple episodes previous when Reggie and Veronica were going to seal the deal with the kiss. Like, we just assumed that it would happen sooner rather than later, so there was a lot of, like, leading up to that. It was just very beautiful and very sensual I think. We were very excited filming that scene. All the fans were going to see Reggie and Veronica.

What has it been like for you to be able to share this new dynamic between Reggie and Veronica with Camila Mendes? You guys have such a great off-screen connection.

It’s exciting! You know, as an actor, you can showcase a different layer and a different part of the character that you’re playing and I think we see this sensitive part. We see Reggie kind of open up a lot more with this character, with Veronica, and that for me has been very exciting. It just adds another dynamic to the character that I play.

Now that it’s official that Veronica and Reggie are somewhat of an item, what can you tease about what’s ahead for this potential couple?

Well, I think as a potential couple, one thing I can tease is that you’re going to know that not only do they have a relationship, but they also have a working relationship too. So you’re going to see that dynamic of their working relationship along with their relationship and that’s pretty much all I can say. I think it’s going to be an interesting dynamic to see.

How do you think Archie would react knowing that one of his very best guy friends is dating his ex-girlfriend?

Personally, as Charles Melton, as myself, I think when It comes down to it, Archie will support one of his best guy friends, but I think he’s got a lot going on right now. I think he doesn’t have too much time to think about it.

