Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton make up the latest super attractive couple to come from the hit CW show.

To the delight of Riverdale fans everywhere, Mendes made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday with a sweet PDA pic after the two previously sparked dating rumors. The picture shows a bespectacled Melton, 27, playfully kissing 24-year-old Mendes on the eye. The pic was accompanied by just a single word caption on Mendes' Instagram page.

"Mine," she wrote.

ET can confirm the two are indeed dating.

Of course, this isn't the first Riverdale cast romance. Co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have been dating since 2017, though the couple at times found it difficult at times to get past one another's idiosyncrasies.

Reinhart actually showed up on Mendes' Instagram account, seeming to offer her well wishes with a simple comment on the adorable pic of the new couple: a tulip emoji "🌷."

Meanwhile, KJ Apa joked, "Are u guys dating?"

Camila Mendes / Instagram

Interestingly enough, in July, Mendes told Nylon magazine that she was done dating actors and had a "fresh prospect" love interest outside of the industry.

For a look back at Mendes' past views on dating actors, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Riverdale' Casts Jughead's Mom and Sister -- Find Out Who's Playing Who!

Camila Mendes Jokes That Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Are Going to Adopt Her (Exclusive)

'Riverdale' Star Charles Melton Apologizes for Resurfaced Fat-Shaming Tweets