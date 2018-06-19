'Riverdale' Star Charles Melton Apologizes for Resurfaced Fat-Shaming Tweets

Charles Melton is apologizing to angry fans after insensitive tweets he posted six years ago recently resurfaced.

"I’m truly sorry for making inconsiderate comments several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt," the Riverside star said in a statement released to ET on Tuesday. "What I posted and said was immature, offensive and inappropriate."

"I am ashamed of how I acted and there is no excuse for that behavior," Melton's statement continued. "I’m striving to do better and will use this experience to grow, helping others to understand how these types of statements are completely unacceptable."

The 27-year old actor -- who took over the role of Reggie Mantle in the second season of the hit CW teen drama -- received a lot of heat when someone shared screenshots of fat-shaming comments Melton posted to Twitter in 2012.

"Fat chicks need to understand that wear yoga pants is a privilege, not a right," Melton allegedly tweeted, according to the resurfaced screenshots.

Another alleged tweets read, "I find it hilarious when fat people say they need to start eating right. When they have already mastered the art of chewing and swallowing," and, "Headed to the gym. Word of wisdom for the day…if your fat…don’t look in the mirror."

The alleged remarks, made when Melton was 21, were posted two years before he landed his first acting gig on the Fox series Glee in 2014, and five years before joining Riverdale.

Following the backlash, Melton has subsequently made his Twitter account private.

