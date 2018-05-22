Savannah Guthrie Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation and Body Shaming

Savannah Guthrie is not pregnant -- and she's over the speculation.

The Today show host took to social media following Tuesday's show, addressing tweets from fans about a possible baby bump that turned out to simply be the result of an unflattering dress.

"It is just the dress," Guthrie wrote in response to a since-deleted message speculating over her pregnancy status. "Excuse me while I go burn it."

The 46-year-old host later took to Instagram to share a graphic about body shaming, which featured nine outlines of a woman with a growing baby belly. "When is it okay to ask a woman if she is pregnant?" the photo asked, with the word "No" below each silhouette.

"Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical," Guthrie captioned the post.

The Today show host isn't the only woman who's spoken out against body shaming recently. Earlier this year, model Nina Agdal opened up on Megyn Kelly Today about a magazine that refused to run her cover photos because she didn't fit into sample sizes.

"I can't stand up for this anymore. It's always been that models are coat hangers, but that is not how it is anymore. Like, enough is enough, and I can see that from the response," Adal told Kelly. "Everybody is like, 'We can't relate to these unrealistic body images,' and it creates this illusion that women are supposed to be [size] 0 or 00."

See more on Guthrie in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

WATCH: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Reveal Hilarious Plan to 'Crash' the Royal Wedding

EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Don't Think Matt Lauer Is Focused on a Comeback After 'Today' Firing

PICS: Savannah Guthrie Shares Throwback Photo From Her Wedding Day on 4th Anniversary

Related Gallery