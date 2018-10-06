We have our Jellybean! And no, it's not Dylan Sprouse.

Jughead Jones' mom, Gladys, and sister, Jellybean, will make their grand Riverdale debut in season three, and we finally know who's playing who.

Announced at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, Gina Gershon will be playing Gladys Jones, who's described as "a 'businesswoman' who runs the salvage yard (chop shop) that doubles as a Serpent compound, and the Serpents all snap to attention when she gives them an order. A Serpent with a GED, she acts as Fagin to a crew of teenaged car parts thieves."

Trinity Links, meanwhile, is playing Jellybean, aka JB. "She is wise beyond her years, and her favorite bands are Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath," reads her description. "Jellybean lives with her biker mom in Toledo where they run scams to make ends meet. And like mother like daughter: Jellybean -- who goes by JB now -- is quite the little con artist herself.

Ahead of the announcement, the Riverdale cast -- mainly the Jones men, Cole Sprouse and Skeet Ulrich -- had a couple other actors in mind for the parts.

Ulrich previously told Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Ryan in March that he was hoping for none other than Neve Campbell to play his wife. "I don't know if that's possible. It would be really interesting. She's incredibly talented," he said of his former Scream co-star. "I've spent a little bit of time with her over the last couple of years with Scream's 20th year reunions and stuff like that."

"I sort of just put it out there in the ether on press stuff, and keep my fingers crossed that there's some way it could work out," he added of Campbell, who was once rumored to have actually accepted the role.

And while speaking with ET at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Sprouse joked that he wanted his twin brother, Dylan, to play Jellybean. "Dylan was a big one for me," he revealed. "But he said no. It was a scheduling conflict."

"Honestly, whoever is going to be best for the role is going to be best for the role. Our cast has been so well cast," the former Disney star conceded.

Riverdale season three premieres Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW. Find out how to throw the perfect premiere party in the video below.

