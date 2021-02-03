Chadwick Boseman Earns Posthumous Golden Globe Nomination

Chadwick Boseman became a first time Golden Globe nominee on Wednesday, posthumously nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The recognition comes six months after Boseman's death in Aug. 2020, following a years-long private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Having previously won a SAG Award in 2019 as part of Black Panther's Outstanding Cast, the late actor is considered the frontrunner in this year's awards season, which is likely to culminate in a posthumous Oscar win for Best Actor and a chance to honor one of the industry's brightest lights in a year full of darkness.

Below, a look at all of the nominations Boseman has earned this season:

National Board of Review

Boseman was chosen as this year's Icon Award honoree, with NBR hailing him as "an extraordinary talent who represented the best of what an actor could be no matter what the role." Da 5 Bloods was named Best Film.

Film Independent Spirit Awards

Boseman earned his first-ever Indie Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, meanwhile, earned a total of 5 nominations including Best Feature.

Gotham Awards

The Gothams both nominated Boseman for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and bestowed upon him the Tribute Award. His widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the latter on his behalf.

"He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one," she said. "He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the one, the none and the all. 'A vessel to be poured into and out of,' he'd said... Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us."

