Chadwick Boseman won a posthumonus NAACP Image Award.

The late actor was nominated for two awards this year: Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Best Supporting Actor for Da 5 Bloods. Boseman took home the NAACP Image Award for Supporting actor during Friday night's event, while he nabbed the Best Actor trophy during Saturday's live celebration.

Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, emotionally accepted the award on his behalf, encouraging everyone to take care of their health and get screened regularly for cancer.

"As always, all honor and glory to the most high God. He would thank his mom and dad, and he would give honor to the ancestors," she said. "As we know honor him. Thank you, NAACP Image Awards, for always giving him his flowers. He was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person, but the manner that we have lost him is not uncommon at all, not in our community."

"Black people in this country are 20% more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 40% more likely to die from it. The age for routine screenings has recently been lowered to 45, if you are 45 years of age or older, please get screened," she continued. "Don't put it off any longer, please get screened. This disease is beatable if you catch it in the early stages and don't have any time to waste even if you have no family history. And even if you think that nothing is wrong, if you are younger than 45, please be proactive about your health."

She concluded the speech by saying, "Please, you are so needed and so loved. Take your health into your own hands. Thank you."

Boseman's win comes almost seven months after Boseman's death on August 28, 2020 at age 43, with Ma Rainey marking his final film role. Boseman has been nominated a total of 10 times. He won his first NAACP Image Award in 2019 for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for Black Panther.

Viola Davis on Chadwick Boseman's Last Film and Becoming ‘Ma Rainey’ On Her Terms (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Viola Davis on Chadwick Boseman's Last Film and Becoming ‘Ma Rainey’ On Her Terms (Exclusive)

Earlier this month, he was also recognized with a posthumous Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman is the fourth performer in Oscars' history to be posthumously nominated for Best Actor. James Dean, Peter Finch, Spencer Tracy and Massimo Troisi all picked up nominations after their deaths, with Finch winning in 1977 for Network.

The late star has already won Best Actor awards at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, with wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepting the honors on his behalf.

See more in the video below.

Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Accepts His Posthumous Award This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

LeBron James Receives NAACP President's Award at 52nd Image Awards

2021 NAACP Image Awards: The Complete Winners List

Chadwick Boseman Earns Posthumous Oscar Nomination