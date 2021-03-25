The 2021 NAACP Image Awards has found its host and another award recipient! Anthony Anderson is set to emcee this year's awards ceremony, it was announced on Thursday.

This will be Anderson's eighth time hosting the NAACP Image Awards. He first hosted the 45th annual ceremony in 2014, and has hosted every ceremony since.

The NAACP also announced that LeBron James, NBA superstar, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist, will receive the prestigious President’s Award during the 52nd ceremony.

The NAACP Image Awards honors people of color across television, music, literature and film; this year's celebration has been extended, with five nights of virtual awards leading up to Saturday's live broadcast.

This year's inductee into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame is Eddie Murphy, with longtime collaborator Arsenio Hall presenting him with the honor. Stars like Andra Day, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Regina King and more will also appear to hand out awards.

The preceding non-televised program includes a pre-awards show hosted by ET's own Nischelle Turner and awards presented by Nicole Beharie, Leslie Jones and Susan Kelechi Watson, among others.

The 2021 NAACP Image Awards will air on March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and BET, following five nights of non-televised categories streaming from March 22-26.

