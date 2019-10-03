Anthony Anderson can't wait for fans to see the Girlfriends reunion on Black-ish.

ET's Denny Directo caught up with the sitcom's star at Save the Children's Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime gala on Wednesday, where he discussed co-star Tracee Ellis Ross getting a special visit from former co-stars Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones on an upcoming episode of Black-ish!

"You know what, it was overwhelming. But it's something that I welcome," Anderson, 49, said at the charity event. "It was great to see all of the young ladies back together again. They are a force to be reckoned with. Also, they were on the air for nine seasons, doing the airwaves and we were able to have all of that energy on our show, so it was a beautiful thing to see and a pleasure to work alongside them."

In early September, Ross broke the news that a Girlfriends reunion was in the works with a clip on the show's Twitter account, revealing her former co-stars by her side while working on the upcoming episode.

"So, we have an extra special episode of Black-ish. And it's a feminist episode. And I brought in some backup from…some of my girlfriends," she explained to the camera, before turning to reveal the trio of actresses beside her. "What! Shut every door!" White also shared a fun image of the group, including Anderson, at the episode's table read.

As fans of Girlfriends know, the sitcom was on the air from 2000 to 2008 and centered on the bond between four women as they faced all their highs and lows together. So, what can fans expect to see in the upcoming Black-ish episode featuring the four ladies together again?

"They just have to tune in and see!" Anderson teased to ET. "The magic that is within all of those powerful four women on their show, Girlfriends, they brought to our show, Black-ish. And it's a show about feminism and their power. So, they should tune in to watch!"

Black-ish airs on Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check out Anderson's full chat with ET in the clip above.

