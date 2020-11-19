Chadwick Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, has been appointed personal representative of the late actor's estate with limited authority after Boseman died without a will.

According to court documents obtained by ET on Thursday, the value of Boseman's estate is $939,000, which Ledward is in possession of now. The documents also state that the appraisal of non-cash property in the inventory will be made by a Probate Referee.

In October, Ledward asked a judge to make her an administrator with limited authority of his estate and filed a probate case in Los Angeles. According to court documents obtained by ET, the Black Panther star "died intestate," meaning without a legal will. Boseman died after a battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28. He was 43.

Besides Ledward, the only other family members listed in the docs are his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

Boseman and Ledward quietly married before his death. The pair started dating before Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, and reportedly got engaged last year.

The late actor's family confirmed that he and Ledward had tied the knot in a statement announcing his death. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," the statement revealed.

Phylicia Rashad Reflects on Her Time Teaching the Late Chadwick Boseman



