Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star.

Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.

"It has been the most challenging two years I've ever had in my life," Simone admitted, before sharing why Chadwick and their family decided to keep his four-year battle with colon cancer under wraps. "It was COVID, when things were really starting to spiral. And that meant that everybody was in their house, and there was no pressure for anybody to go outside."

She continued, "It seemed like, 'Is this a crazy coincidence that we get to actually be inside, that we get to be here with family -- together? And everybody in the world is also experiencing this togetherness in the midst of this awful, scary, unpredictable time?' We kept that circle real -- our circle was basically a dot."

While Simone admitted that some days are more difficult than others, she said she considers herself lucky to have had Chadwick and his love in her life for the short time that she did.

"I can't believe that I was so lucky," Simone said through tears. "I can't believe that I got to love this person. And I also got them to love me too."

According to GMA, the pair met after Chadwick played James Brown in the 2014 movie Get On Up, with the couple running into each other at a tribute concert in honor of the late singer at the Hollywood Bowl. They married before his death in 2020, news fans learned about when Chadwick's family released a statement announcing the 43-year-old's death.

"I met this person who is this wonderful man and he then ended up being a global superstar," Simone explained. "And really after Black Panther came out, it did kind of happen overnight."

While Chadwick's role as King T'Challa in Black Panther helped catapult him to superstardom, Simone said that his legacy lives on beyond film, specifically at Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at his alma mater, Howard University, where his scholarship program is making a difference for young, aspiring actors.

Through the program, she said they're taking the mantle the Marvel movie helped create and "carrying it to as many voices as we can."

Simone was also on hand at the premiere for the second installment in the Black Panther franchise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where the film's director, Ryan Coogler, and his co-stars, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, all paid tribute to the late actor.

"We're extremely proud of how Ryan has brought a script that could honor Chad, that could honor T'Challa," Wright told ET. "I'm so proud of the way us as a family, the Wakandan family that you know and love, has come together to bring you a second installment, and yet, it's really hard to do this without our brother -- he should be here."

"But, as he's looking down on us," she added, "We're hoping that this film just makes him proud, and we're hoping that you guys are proud of us for what we've brought to you."

More of Simone's interview will air during 20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

