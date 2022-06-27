Chaka Zulu, music exec and longtime friend and manager for Ludacris, was shot Sunday night in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta police confirmed to ET that officers responded to a report of multiple persons shot on Sunday at approximately 11:35 p.m. Officers located three adult males with gunshot wounds -- Zulu among them -- and the victims were transported to a local hospital.

One man was later pronounced dead, however authorities confirmed to ET that Zulu was one of the surviving victims. Police declined to comment on his current condition.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Atlanta police told ET that the investigation remains active and ongoing at this time, and that no suspects have been taken into custody.

WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden reportedly received a comment from Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, who stated, "We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time."

The incident is believed to have occurred in the parking lot outside APT 4B restaurant, owned by Zulu, Variety reports.

