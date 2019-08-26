Victoria’s Secret Angel Chanel Iman and NFL pro Sterling Shepard are expecting their second baby!

Iman, 28, took to Instagram on Monday to share the good news with a joyful family snapshot of herself -- baring her burgeoning baby bump in a top that showed off her stomach -- sitting on a couch next to Shepard and their 1-year-old daughter, Cali.

"Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon," the beaming expectant mother captioned the heartwarming snapshot.

The runway model and the New York Giants star announced the exciting news just a few days after their baby girl celebrated her first birthday.

The couple, who tied the knot in March 2018, threw their little girl a wonderfully adorable and appropriately lavish first birthday which included balloon rainbows, an old-fashioned lemonade stand and a whole lot of pastel colors, giving it a princess carnival vibe.

"Its Cali’s world we’re just living in it 🎈🎈🎈 🎂," Iman captioned one of several photos taken at the adorable celebration.

Congrats to the happy couple!

ET's Katie Krause spoke with Iman in November at the #REVOLVEawards in Las Vegas, and she opened up about her favorite part of being a new mom.

"Just looking at my baby. I can't believe I created such a beautiful thing," Iman marveled. "She's just the most beautiful little angel, and she's my heart.

When asked, at the time, if they had any plans to expand their family, Iman said, "My husband wants four, but I don't know. We'll see what happens."

