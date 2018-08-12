Victoria’s Secret Angel Chanel Iman and NFL star Sterling Shepard welcomed their first child, Cali Clay Shepard, on Friday.

Iman, 27, announced the news on her Instagram account, posting sweet pics of the happy new trio on Sunday.

The heartwarming snaps showed the wee newborn sleeping peacefully on her mama’s chest while New York Giants star Shepard lay alongside the pair, adoring his new daughter.

“You were worth every push every contraction!” Iman captioned the Instagram pic, in which Shepard, 24, plants a kiss on the cutie’s head. “Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard ❤️ Love mommy and daddy @sterl_shep3.”

A second, close-up snap showed the little girl’s adorable face.

“Cali Clay Shepard 💕🎀💕 8•10•18,” Iman captioned the pic.

Cali Clay Shepard 💕🎀💕 8•10•18 A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Aug 12, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

Iman and Shepard tied the knot in Beverly Hills, California, in March, at a ceremony attended by Chrssy Teigen and Gabrielle Union.

After announcing Iman's pregnancy in May, the couple shared in June that their little one would be a girl.



Their bundle of joy joins this year’s baby boom in Hollywood. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, and other celebrity couples are also celebrating the arrivals of their newest additions.

