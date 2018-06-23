Chanel Iman Reveals Gender of Her Baby -- Find Out What She's Having
Chanel Iman shared some exciting news with her fans!
The 27-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she and her husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, are having a baby girl. The couple, who is expecting their first child together, couldn't be happier.
"It’s a GIRL 🌸🎀💗," the supermodel wrote alongside a picture of her and her hubby sitting on a pink velvet couch during their gender reveal party. In the sweet snap, Iman is glowing in a nude off-the-shoulder chiffon dress and strappy sandals.
In another cute photo, the Atlanta native hangs overalls on a clothes line filled with outfits for her future daughter. "So ready for this little girl 🍼🎀💗," she captioned the pic.
Iman also posted a pic of her and her friends standing in front of a sign that says, "Oh baby," while they cradle her baby bump.
Iman announced she was pregnant on Mother's Day.
"Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you," she shared alongside a black-and-white photo of her bare baby bump. "As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be."
The couple tied the knot in a romantic Beverly Hills wedding in March. Iman isn't the only celeb expecting a baby girl soon. Hilary Duff and Kate Hudson will also be giving birth to daughters.
