Chanel West Coast Shares What's Next for Her After 'Ridiculousness' Exit (Exclusive)
EXCLUSIVE: Chanel West Coast Shares Favorite Memory With Late Co…
Selena Gomez Gets Emotional Reflecting on 'Wizards of Waverly Pl…
Debbie Allen Gives Update on Where Ellen Pompeo Stands With 'Gre…
Inside Keke Palmer's First 48 Hours With Son Leodis
PGA Awards 2023: Tom Cruise and More Big Star Moments
Brad Pitt Surprises Audience at Cesar Awards Before Date Night W…
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Deleted Scene: Watch the Dancers Perfo…
Demi Lovato's Younger Sister Madison De La Garza Celebrates 230 …
'Peter Pan & Wendy' Official Trailer
Watch Michael B. Jordan Call Out Former Classmate Who Made Fun o…
'American Idol' Judges Tear Up Over Contestant Who Nearly Died i…
How Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Grew Closer After Oscars' …
Keanu Reeves Reenacts His Most Iconic Movie Lines (Exclusive)
‘How I Met Your Father’ Set Visit: John Corbett’s Role and Hopes…
Courteney Cox Reports for Anchor Duty as Gale Weathers at ‘Screa…
'Ted Lasso’ Season 3: Jason Sudeikis Confirms It Was Written as …
‘That's My Jam’ Season 2 Set Tour With Jimmy Fallon (Exclusive)
Cara Delevingne Believes She Would've Died If Not for Rehab
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Addresses Oussama's 'Madness' Claims and…
After more than a decade, Chanel West Coast is signing off of Ridiculousness.
On Monday, news broke that the TV personality and performer is exiting the MTV series, where she's co-hosted with Rob Dyrdek and Sterling "Steelo" Brim since 2011. While she's hanging up one hat, Chanel is taking on another. She simultaneously confirmed a new deal with Paramount Media Networks, Variety reported, in which "she’ll executive produce, create and star in her own unscripted series" and develop projects for MTV Entertainment Studios.
"This partnership with Paramount/MTVE comes at the most synergetic time; as I close one door, I am excited to break down the next one," she told ET in a statement. "Although Ridiculousness has been home for over a decade, I am excited and thrilled to continue to push forward independently on my music career and business ventures… and step into the role of leadership and creativity as an executive producer."
Addressing the news, she told her social media followers Monday, "I’m SO excited for this next chapter! To the fans who are sad I will no longer be on Ridiculousness don’t worry…I have my own docu-series TV show coming out soon! I’m also very excited to be stepping into the executive producer seat and develop some amazing tv & film projects for you as well. Thank you to the fans for 12 years of watching & supporting me & thank you @mtv & @paramountco for this amazing opportunity! Love you all & I promise to deliver you some fire music, film & television soon."
In addition to Ridiculousness, Chanel also appeared on seven seasons of Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, and released her debut studio album in October 2020.
RELATED CONTENT:
Drew Barrymore to Host 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Taylor Lautner Talks 2009 VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye
MTV's 'Cribs' Returns With Plenty of Stars: Watch the Teaser Trailer
Related Gallery