The Real Magic Mike is coming to HBO Max. Channing Tatum is executive producing the unscripted competition series which is headed to the streamer later this year. The series will take 10 men and transform them into Magic Mikes and a nationwide casting search is currently underway.

"Ten men who have ‘lost their magic’ will come together in a competition series like no other. They will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence," the show's logline reads. "As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo but only one will be the Real Magic Mike. He will win a cash prize and an opportunity to perform on the blockbuster Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas."

Magic Mike Live came to Las Vegas in 2017 and come August, the show will be moving to the Sahara Las Vegas on the Vegas strip.

The series, which is being produced by Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, will be a continuation of the successful Magic Mike franchise, allowing viewers to get the live experience from home.

"From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out.”

With Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, adding, "We’re looking forward to giving fans a front row seat as we search the country for undiscovered talent."

