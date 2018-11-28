Channing Tatum is ready to get back on stage and show off his old moves -- well, almost ready.

ET's Nischelle Turner was exclusively with theMagic Mike Live creator and the show's cast as they celebrated their London premiere on a double-decker bus on Wednesday, handing out merch (and a few free tickets to the show!) to some lucky bystanders. And while the world might be a better place with Magic Mike Live in it, the question every fan wants to know is when Tatum will get back up there and do his thing.

"Oh, yeah!" he assured Turner. "I'm getting closer to back in shape, but if I'm ever back in shape, I promised the Magic Mike cast of Vegas and London that I will strap on the old thong again."

"I gotta do it soon because this old body isn't gonna do what it used to do anymore," he added.

While we're giving Tatum a few months to deliver on his promise, it didn't take him long to turn Magic Mike into what it is today. Inspired by his own experiences as an 18-year-old stripper in Tampa, Florida, Magic Mike hit theaters in 2012, and was a critical and commercial success. The sequel, Magic Mike: XXL, was released in 2015. Magic Mike turned into a Las Vegas show, Magic Mike Live, in 2016, and now, the show is headed to London.

Magic Mike Live will play five nights a week at London's Hippodrome Casino in Leicester Square. Tatum's girlfriend, Jessie J, has already been out to see the show, and gave it a glowing review. "Congratulations @channingtatum what a show," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Ladies and Gentlemen you don't want to miss this."

"We want them to get up and have, like, a real tactile experience," Tatum told ET of what fans can expect. "But as soon as you give them permission, that's what's crazy. We can't get them to sit down now!"

Magic Mike is constantly exceeding the actor's expectations. "I mean, it was a joke in the movie," he said of the show going global. "If you had told my 19-year-old self that I owned a strip club one day, I would have believed you more than if you had told me I would be an actor... Life's weird that way!"

See more on Tatum in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Channing Tatum Fans Praise Amanda Bynes After She Says She Fought to Get Him in 'She's the Man'

Jessie J 'Disappointed' Over Comparisons to Channing Tatum's Ex Jenna Dewan

Inside Channing Tatum and Jessie J's Supportive Relationship

Related Gallery