Charlamagne Tha God to Host Talk Show Produced by Stephen Colbert

Charlamagne Tha God is getting his own show on Comedy Central. Stephen Colbert, who is serving as executive producer on the project took to Twitter Wednesday to share the news that Tha God's Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey, will be coming to the comedy network in September.

"Our new show @cthashow premieres September 17. @cthagod - tell Comedy Central I said hi and I miss swearing on TV!," The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host captioned the clip which featured the pair driving through their native South Carolina, as they discuss Colbert's return to the network to produce Charlamagne's new show. Colbert famously got his start on Comedy Central on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Charlamagne also posted the trailer for the new show, writing, "Peace to the planet! Dr. Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey aka @cthagod and his good white friend @StephenAtHome proudly introduce Tha God’s Honest Truth premiering September 17th on @comedycentral. Follow @cthashow for more! #TGHT."

The show will revolve around The Breakfast Club host's culturally controversial and influential take on social issues and will feature sketches, interviews and several social experiments.

In addition to Colbert, showrunner Rachael Edward and The Boondocks creator, Aaron McGruder, will serve as executive producers.

In a new interview with Variety, the longtime late-night host revealed how long he plans to host The Late Show.

"I’m having a really good time," he told Variety. "I am more excited about continuing to do this show now than I was a month ago. I feel like I could do the show for 10 years. But call me in a week. Because it changes."

Adding, "It’s not up to me — it’s up to CBS and it’s up to the audience how long I hang out."

And while he's in it for the long haul, Colbert cautiously said he wants to see what the next few years are like before he commits to a decades-long TV run.

"We’re now emerging into this new world that we can’t make any predictions about. I want to see what the next couple of years are like," he explained. "If they’re what I think they’re going to be like, I think I’ve got one of the greatest jobs on the planet."

Tha God's Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey hits Comedy Central Sept. 17.

