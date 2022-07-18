Charles Melton Makes Romance With Chase Sui Wonders Instagram Official
Charles Melton put his picture-perfect romance with Chase Sui Wonders on display. The Riverdale star and the actress officially went Instagram official on Sunday. “🧢⚾️🤷♂️,” Melton captioned the picture. In the pic, the duo wears matching Brooklyn Cyclones hats as they sit in the stands during the game.
Wonders leans into Melton’s lap and poses for the camera while the actor wraps his arm around her as he looks off camera.
“Loves!!,” Ashley Park wrote in the comments.
“Could you make more of a blue steel face?” Alex Fine wrote. Wonders didn't post anything on her respective Instagram.
Friends of the couple also reacted in the comments with a series of red heart emojis.
Melton, 31, and Wonders, 26, starred together in the short film Wake -- which was written and directed by Wonders. The duo has left onlookers questioning the status of their romance with recent outings. In April, photos obtained by E! News showed the duo packing on some PDA while out in New York City.
The pair sits at a table as Melton plants a kiss on Wonders’ cheek. The outing came after the pair was spotted strolling together in the Big Apple during a casual walk in April.
Melton’s relationship with Wonders follows his split with Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes. The pair began dating in 2018, but split after a little over a year.
