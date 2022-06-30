Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann just made things Instagram official! The Love Is Blind star and Bachelor Nation alum announced their romance to the world in a series of Instagram posts.

On Wednesday, Gibelli shared a series of photos of her and Horstmann from the last few months, including plenty of loved-up snaps of the pair as they traveled around the world together.

"My worst kept secret ❣️," Gibelli wrote. "See why I have been so happy this year on @allstarshoreofficial @paramountplus."

Horstmann shared several of the same images on his page with the caption, "Happy…Just so damn happy ❤️ @gianninagibelli/ If you are wondering how the hell this happened 😂 tune into @allstarshoreofficial on @paramountplus starting today 🍾."

Both Gibelli and Horstmann reposted screen grabs about their relationship on their Instagram Stories, with Gibelli sharing a TikTok video featuring their lives together as a couple, captioning the adorable clip, "When you go on a reality TV show and meet the love of your love."

The couple's decision to share their relationship on social media comes after their new show, All Star Shore, premiered on Paramount+ Wednesday.

Gibelli spoke about how their relationship developed and unfolded on the new reality TV series in a June interview with People, telling the outlet, "I think it's safe to say that we weren't shy about how we felt for each other and how comfortable we were. During the show, you'll see some people being like, 'Get a room. Can you please figure this out over there? I miss my boyfriend. I miss my husband. You're making me jealous.'"

She continued, "By the end of it, yeah, you might get annoyed with us, but we were at bliss. We were, like, in our honeymoon. So ... I really don't care."

While People was first to report the news of this reality TV match made in heaven back in January, a source confirmed their relationship to ET at the time, adding that Gibelli and Horstmann "are taking it slow but seem really happy!"

Horstmann appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018 and finished as the runner-up. But the real headlines came a year later, after it was revealed on Bachelor in Paradise that he had hooked up with some of his castmates prior to filming with them on BiP. Horstmann ultimately became persona non grata on the show, and he quit soon after.

Gibelli appeared on Love Is Blind in 2018 and ultimately got engaged to Damian Powers, but they never tied the knot. She told ET back in August that she was officially single and in a "really good place" in her life.

