Charles Shaughnessy Reveals If a Reboot of 'The Nanny' Could Ever Happen (Exclusive)
While it's been more than two decades since The Nanny came to an end, many fans are still holding out hope for a reboot or revival in the future. According to star Charles Shaughnessy, it's not out of the question.
Shaughnessy joined Nischelle Turner as a co-host on Monday's Entertainment Tonight, and he opened up about the possibility of bringing back The Nanny -- especially in the wake of the virtual reunion held last year, during the early days of the pandemic lockdown.
According to Shaughnessy -- who now stars on General Hospital -- his former co-star Fran Drescher had an idea for how to pull it off that was "really interesting," but that "it depends on a lot of moving parts."
As for the plot of a potential revival, Shaughnessy explained, "It would pick up, I guess, from where we were. So we would be married, the kids would be getting older by now they'd be some teenagers. And we would have probably have grandkids from the other kids."
"I don’t want to give too much away, because I don’t know if it's going to happen or not, but it would have all of that," he shared.
"Then there's also been talk of a musical, a stage musical on Broadway, which I think is a great," he continued. "That's part of the conversation."
"[So] it's not beyond the realm of possibility," he added.
Looking back at his time on the show, starring opposite Drescher as her character's boss and love interest, Shaughnessy recalled how his daughters -- Jenny and Maddy -- were both very young when the show was on, and they didn't like seeing their characters' romantic moments.
"Maddy wouldn't like it. I'd come home and she'd go, 'Did you kiss that girl! Don't kiss the girl daddy!'" he remembered with a laugh. "I'd say, 'Honey, that's what bought us this house!'"
Check out the video below for more memories from The Nanny.
