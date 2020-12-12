Charley Pride Dead: Dolly Parton, Jason Aldean and More Country Stars Pay Tribute
Charley Pride, one of the most popular Black country singers of his era, died on Saturday after a battle with COVID-19. He was 86.
The iconic singer became the first Black artist to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, as well as the first Black country artist to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. His last public performance was at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 11, where he sang “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” with Jimmie Allen after accepting the CMA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Upon hearing news of his death, many country artists like Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Brad Paisley and Maren Morris took to social media to express their condolences.
"I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you," she tweeted. "Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans. - Dolly."
Jason Aldean posted a black-and-white photograph of Pride, writing, "Just learning of the passing of another one of our legends in Country Music. I can’t imagine what this man went through as a Black Country Music artist trying to break into this business, but what a career he had. I grew up such a fan of his music and his voice and he will be greatly missed by all of us. RIP Mr. Charley Pride."
Morris also wrote a message, adding that she hoped his death wasn't "a result of the CMAs being indoors."
See more tributes below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Charley Pride, Country Music Legend, Dead at 86 After COVID-19 Battle
2020 CMA Awards: Unforgettable Moments From Nashville’s Biggest Night
2020 CMA Awards: Best Moments and Biggest Performances of the Night!
Related Gallery