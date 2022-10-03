Charli D'Amelio is a front runner on this season of Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean she's not feeling the pressure. Especially when some of her famous friends come out to show their support.

The TikTok superstar and her pro partner, Mark Ballas, became the first couple to earn a '9' this season during Monday's James Bond Night, and were cheered on from the audience by Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker, as well as Barker's son -- and her boyfriend -- Landon Barker.

D'Amelio -- who is also competing against her mom, Heidi D'Amelio, this season -- and Ballas spoke with ET's Matt Cohen after the show, and opened up about their Rumba, set to Billie Eilish's "No Time to Die," and how it felt to earn their impressive score.

"I mean, it feels great! I was definitely getting very nervous right before," D'Amelio shared, adding that most of her nerves were due to "just going first."

"I was a little scared for that, but our dance, and everything that I was nervous about, went smoothly! So I was very happy with it," she added.

As for getting some love from Kardashian and Barker, who were on the sidelines of the dance floor celebrating her success, D'Amelio shared, "I think it's so nice to have my friends and family here to support me. It definitely means a lot."

"I try not to look at them while I'm preforming, because it makes me nervous," she admitted. "But it always feels good to see them after, and just get to talk to them, and have them see me do something I'm having a lot of fun doing. They never get to see me dance! So it's a lot of fun."

For their part, D'Amelio and Ballas earned an impressive combined score of 33 out of 40 from the judges -- tying them for the top of the leaderboard alongside Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, as well as Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Dixie D'Amelio on Mom and Charli 'Dancing With the Stars' Casting Rumors (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars' Thrills With Stylish James Bond Night (Recap)

'Dancing With the Stars' Announces Winter Tour

'DWTS' Celebrates Elvis Night With Some High-Energy Routines! (Recap)

Charli D’Amelio Gushes Over Landon Barker's Support on 'DWTS'

Related Gallery