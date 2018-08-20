Dying to see Charlie Hunnam reprise his beloved Sons of Anarchy character on the spinoff Mayans M.C.?

ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with the leading man at the premiere of his new film, Papillon, to see if somehow, some way Jax Teller might make an appearance despite him dying in the show's finale.

“No, no… I had the deepest experience of my career coming out of that,” he explained of Sons of Anarchy ending in 2014. “I had become that character, had become so deeply integrated into who I was, I literally didn’t realize until the day we wrapped and we put him to rest and I felt I went through a period of two or three weeks of, like, real bereavement.”

The 38-year-old actor went on to illustrate just emotionally invested he was in the role, which catapulted him to fame.

“I have his cut [leather vest] and, you know, people have been to my house and asked if they could try it on and I [say] ‘No one will ever put that cut on again’ and ‘We got to respect that dude. He’s not with us anymore.' So I would never bring him back from the dead for something like that… It was seven years of my life. He sort of became sacred to me.”

Unlike Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. centers around a Hispanic rival club in Southern California and stars J.D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger and more.

In Papillon, Hunnam portrays Henri “Papillon” Charriere, a real-life safecracker who was wrongly convicted of murder in 1933. He befriends a counterfeiter (played by Rami Malek) in a penal colony in French Guiana, South America and the two come up with a plan to escape, forming a lifelong bond.

Mayans M.C. premieres Sept. 4 on FX.

