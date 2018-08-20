Charlie Hunnam underwent a pretty dramatic transformation for his latest film.

ET caught up with the 38-year-old actor and his co-star, Rami Malek, at the Los Angeles premiere of Papillon on Sunday, where they discussed Hunnam’s shocking weight loss in order to play a prisoner detained on a remote island who is attempting to escape. The transformation was made all the more mind-blowing because Hunnam had just dropped a significant amount of weight for a previous movie role.

“I did this two times in a row. I did a film called The Lost City of Zedd and I lost 40 pounds for that exactly. I went from 185 to 145 exactly,” Hunnam told ET’s Lauren Zima. “I was down to 145 again for this [role], but I think I probably started at 180 so maybe [I lost] like 35 pounds.”

While the dedication to his craft is certainly appreciated, Malek confessed that he was actually a bit worried about his co-star while they were acting out such “brutal circumstances.”

“Yeah, how can I not be? I mean it's a very intense experience as it is. Filmmaking, and this one especially, it’s not the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. We weren't out there going back to our trailers every two seconds,” Malek said. “It’s just out there sitting in the mud and hanging out and watching Charlie starve. So, I was a bit concerned, but he's alright.”

Known for always being in shape, Hunnam often finds himself shirtless in his roles, but that’s not something he wants to continue in future projects.

“It's certainly not intentional and not something that I want to keep doing, but it seems to be a running theme,” the former Sons of Anarchy star admitted. “I don't know what that's about.”

Hunnam hasn’t just cut weight for roles, he’s worked hard to put on weight too! Last year, he packed on 20 pounds of muscle to play King Arthur in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Here's how he did it:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam Go Shirtless While Training for New Movie on the Beach -- See the Pics!

Charlie Hunnam Addresses James Bond Rumors: 'I'm English and I Look Devilishly Handsome In a Suit'

'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Review: Charlie Hunnam Is Player One in This Medieval Video Game

Related Gallery