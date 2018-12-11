Charlie Sheen has something big to celebrate this week.

On Tuesday, the veteran actor revealed that just one day prior, he marked one year of sobriety.

“So this happened yesterday,” he captioned the photo of his one-year medallion. “A fabulous moment in my renewed journey.” He signed off with the hashtag, #TotallyFocused.

— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 11, 2018

Throughout his career, Sheen built a reputation as a hard-partier, culminating in a series of interviews in 2011 that included his infamous “tiger blood” comment.

He eventually entered rehab for reported drug and alcohol abuse. Soon after, Warner Bros. Television fired Sheen from Two and a Half Men. At the time, he was one of the highest paid actors in the U.S. and the show was CBS’s most popular program. Since then, his relationship with drugs and alcohol appears to have steadily improved.

The 53-year-old actor isn’t the only celebrity who commemorated an important anniversary in their sobriety this year. In April, Eminem revealed to fans that he was celebrating being 10 years clean. Selma Blair announced she had been sober for 2 years in June. Both Jason Biggs and Kelly Clarkson also marked one year of clean living in recent months, and the list goes on.

“Eight years sober today. I love you, keep going,” Sia wrote on Twitter in Sept. “You can do it.”

Eight years sober today.

I love you, keep going.

— sia (@Sia) September 11, 2018

