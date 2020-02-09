Charlize Theron and Mom Make a Glamorous Pair at 2020 Oscars

Charlize Theron is in the building.

The actress was a total bombshell as she arrived to the 2020 Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. Theron, 44, looked stunning, wearing a black Dior Haute Couture gown with one off-the-shoulder strap and a thigh-high slit and long train. Theron walked the red carpet with her mother, Gerda, who looked equally beautiful in a dark blue dress.

Theron is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell. She is up against Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Renée Zellweger (Judy.)

This is Theron's third Oscar nomination. She was nominated -- and won -- in 2004 for her role in Monster. Her second nomination came in 2006 for her leading role in North Country. Portraying Kelly in Bombshell gave Theron a lot of critical praise and accolades, including a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA nominations.

Just a couple weeks ago, she discussed her reaction to Kelly's detailed response to the film, which covers the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News that took place under its former CEO, Roger Ailes.

Kelly and fellow Fox News accusers opened up about what the movie got right and wrong in a 30-minute video posted last week. The group described the fraught "elevator scene" hinted at in the trailer as one of the most emotional moments to watch and discussed the "demeaning" experiences they went through at the network.

"Listen, this all happened to them. We made the movie about it, and I acted all of that stuff, but this actually happened to all of them," Theron told ET. "To hear them reflect on it and talk about it, and to just hear these continuous stories about how pervasive sexual harassment is in the workplace, it's emotional."

