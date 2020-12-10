Nailed it! Charlize Theron had some fun with her at-home glam look and shared a funny comparison shot on Wednesday. The 45-year-old Oscar winner posted a hilarious photo of herself with intensely overdrawn red lipstick that even found its way onto her cheek. In the shot, one of her kids was pointing at her bold pout, implying that they were the ones to give her the look.

Theron shared the shot in a split image with reality star Kylie Jenner, writing, "Who's who?"

The 23-year-old lip kit mogul found the photo to be hilarious, commenting with a series of crying laughing emojis and kiss emojis.

Theron originally shared an image of her disastrous makeup in mid-November, writing, "You guys...getting ready for the #PeoplesChoiceAwards🤞#bestmakeupartistever #alreadywinning #shantayyoustay."

Theron is mom to daughters Jackson and August.

Kylie recently got her makeup done by her momager, Kris Jenner, and was "terrified" by the experience. Watch the clip below for more:

