Charlize Theron is letting fans in on a little bit of her vacation lifestyle.

The Long Shot star, who is mom to 7-year-old Jackson and 3-year-old August, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rare photo of one her children going apple picking on their relaxing getaway. The cute kid sports an adorable patterned red dress in the shot, as she reaches to pluck the fruit from a nearby tree.

Theron rarely shares photos of her kids, but the moment was just too good not to post. "We don’t wanna leaves 🍃," she wrote alongside the slideshow, which also features an image of a building overlooking a body of water.

The 44-year-old actress opened up about her kids during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, revealing that the pair are at a stage where they're constantly trying to outsmart her.

"With the limited amount of knowledge that they have at this age, they act as if they are masters of that knowledge, and use it consistently in a manor [as if to say], 'You're stupid, mom,'" Theron cracked.



"My 7-year-old said to me the other day, 'You know, Medusa is in our pool.' And I said, 'I had no idea Medusa lived in our pool. Where is she from, by the way?' And she just looked at me and said, 'New Jersey,'" she continued.

August, meanwhile, seems to have mastered martial arts already, as Theron joked about her being able to lock her assistant in a wrestling hold.

"I was somewhat impressed, but I was like, 'Where is she learning all of this? Because it's not from me,'" she shared.

