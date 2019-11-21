Awards season may have just begun, but that hasn’t stopped Charlize Theron from racking up the accolades for her latest performance as Megyn Kelly in the upcoming film, Bombshell, about the female employees at Fox News who take on the workplace’s toxic male culture, leading to the downfall of media mogul Roger Ailes.

Already, she’s been honored by the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, 33rd annual American Cinematheque Awards, and 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards. Now, the Palm Springs International Film Festival announced that the 44-year-old actress is slated to receive the International Star Award.

“Over the years, Charlize Theron has created so many memorable roles including her performances in Monster, North Country, Young Adult, Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, Tully and so much more,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner, who previously honored Theron at the festival with the Desert Palm Achievement Award in 2006 and the Vanguard Award in 2012. “In her latest film, Bombshell she gives yet another award-worthy performance through her striking physical transformation of her portrayal as Megan Kelly. The Palm Springs International Film Festival is honored to present the International Star Award to Charlize Theron.”

Presented at its annual Film Awards Gala on January 2, 2020 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Theron joins previously announced honorees Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger, who are being recognized for their respective work in Joker and Judy.

Speaking with ET at the American Cinematheque Awards earlier in the month, Theron reflected on her career and why it’s been so meaningful to be recognized for her work.

“The job is such a gift. The fact that I get to do this,” she said. “Things like tonight really makes you reflect on the journey and how you got here and everything that you've experienced and fought for. The amount of hard work that you put into it, but also the generosity of so many lovely people, and I feel really overwhelmed.”

“I feel deeply overwhelmed by all of it," Theron continued, before joking: “And I'm just trying not to mess my makeup up too soon. I want to at least look pretty for a little bit before I start ugly crying.”

