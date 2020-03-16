Charlotte Church has confirmed her pregnancy in a very low-key manner. The 34-year-old Welsh singer-songwriter confirmed she is pregnant with her third child on Twitter, but not in the usual way.

When a friend posted about the Valley Aid 2020 concert to help those in Church's homeland affected by recent flooding, she replied, "Gutted to have missed it. I'm preggers so I'm airing on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was a great success. X."

Church was scheduled to perform at the event, but cancelled due to her concerns surrounding the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Gutted to have missed it. I'm preggers so I'm airing on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was a great success. X — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) March 15, 2020

Church is already mom to 12-year-old daughter Ruby and 11-year-old son Dexter with her rugby player ex, Gavin Henson. She tied the knot with her husband, Jonathan Powell, in 2017.

That same year, Church sadly announced that she and Powell and suffered a miscarriage.

"Charlotte and Jonny [Powell] are very sad to announce that they lost their baby," a statement posted to the Welsh singer's Twitter account read. "Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

