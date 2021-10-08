Charlotte Church took a unique approach to birthing her third child. The 35-year-old Welsh singer-songwriter opened up about her attempt to give birth to her 1-year-old daughter, Frida, in her garden and how it didn't turn out how she imagined.

While discussing motherhood on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's Parenting Hell podcast, Church went into detail about how she was "unbelievably overconfident" before welcoming baby No. 3 with husband Jonathan Powell in August 2020.

"I did love birth, but my third birth came and b**ch slapped me in the face. I was so unbelievably overconfident, because the first two times, I was 21 and 22, and my body knew just what to do," Church said of her "quite simple" at-home births when she welcomed 14-year-old daughter Ruby and 12-year-old son Dexter, whom she shares with ex Gavin Henson.

"I have become a nature lover, tree hugger, or quite a deep hippy in the interim of having my first two and little baby Frida," Church continued before detailing her setup. "So I set this birth palace outside basically among the trees. I dried flowers it was so involved. It looked like a Baz Luhrmann set. I had candles everywhere."

Church added: "So I labored under there overnight which was beautiful but then I had her screaming on the bathroom floor."

Sharing what went wrong with the outside birth, Church explained: "Mother nature came and said, 'Sit down, silly lady' ... It started drizzling at about 7 a.m., and I live next to a golf course. And I started to really hear the golfers ... I am a noisy woman anyway but if I'm in any sort of pain. My noise started to up, I thought, 'This is not going to work.'"

Church confirmed her pregnancy in March 2020, three years after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage the same year she and Powell got married.

"Charlotte and Jonny [Powell] are very sad to announce that they lost their baby," a statement on Church's Twitter read. "Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

Church shared the first picture of Frida on Instagram in May. "My baby bear," she captioned a photo of the adorable tot sitting on the kitchen table.

In August, Church shared a sweet video from Frida's birthday celebration.

"Happy 1st birthday to my baby girl Frida for yesterday!" she wrote.

