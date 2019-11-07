Charlotte Lawrence is ready to make things happen.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter sat down with ET's Katie Krause this week to talk all things music -- from new tracks to an upcoming tour to those Billie Eilish comparisons.

"It's been overwhelming" Lawrence says of her growing fan base. "Because I've been making music for a bit, but I'm still new to the game. I'm still finding my sound."

The performer released her debut EP, Young, last year, and was featured on the soundtrack for 13 Reasons Why's second season and on a track with Kaskade, "Cold as Stone," which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic charts. The video for her latest single, "Why Do You Love Me," currently has two million views and growing on YouTube.

"I feel like I'm finally making the music that I love and would listen to even if it was me," Lawrence reflects. "So there's a little bit more of a vulnerability to releasing the latest stuff."

Some of her new tracks -- "Why Do You Love Me," in particular, with its stomping bassline and Lawrence's breathy vocals -- have even drawn comparisons to Billie Eilish, which the young singer is all too happy to hear.

"I love it," Lawrence marvels. "She is incredible, I think she's so innovative and kind and loving and talented. It's really cool, I've known her since she was younger, and to watch her thrive and explode -- she's like the biggest in the world -- is just the coolest thing ever."

"She deserves everything that she's getting right now," she adds, comparing Eilish to other inventive performers like Lana Del Rey and Avril Lavigne, who did their own thing and paved the way for new types of female artists. "I think she's so talented and one in a million."

As she continues writing songs -- building to a full-length album, though there will be a "few more singles" coming before the larger project -- Lawrence has been working with major musicians and producers, such as Andrew Watt, Ali Tamposi and Charlie Puth, to help shape her sound. "I'm learning so much from the people around me, it's amazing. I'm so grateful for it."

Of Puth, she marveled, "He can hear stuff that no one else can hear, and is so crazy on the piano and with melodies and with lyrics."

The pair sparked some dating rumors earlier this year, though Lawrence says she tried to stay out of any tabloid-style talk not related to her music.

"I don't read [headlines], I don't look myself up. I don't look at tagged pictures," she explains. "I think that can be negative, because a lot of things are true, and a lot of things aren't true. It all gets picked up. I would rather put myself out of it and live my life without having somebody else try to speak for it."

For now she's focused on telling her own story, through her songs, explaining, "something that I take to heart is that I write my own stuff."

And while she may have family in the entertainment business -- her father is TV producer Bill Lawrence, of Spin City, Scrubs, and Cougar Town fame, and her mother is actress Christa Miller -- and hang with famous friends like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, Lawrence is determined to forge her own path to success.

"We all support each other," she says of her famous friends, adding that her parents, while not part of the music business, have been supportive every step of the way.

"I think I'm very, very lucky to have grown up with the parents that I grew up with, because they work in art and they're both so passionate about their jobs," she adds. "All they want for their kids is to find something that we're passionate about."

Lawrence certainly has, as she kicks her Navy Blue tour on Nov. 7, with North American dates throughout the month and shows in Europe and Russia in the new year.

"It's just gonna be a lot of fun," she says of the upcoming performances, where she plans to play multiple instruments, fan favorites and a few new songs "just to switch it up."

