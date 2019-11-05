After starring in the first three installments in the wildly popular Disney Channel film franchise The Descendants, Dove Cameron is opening up about why a fourth film in the series is very possible.

Cameron recently spoke with ET's Katie Krause to dish on her new music -- including the fantastical music video for her song "So Good" -- and she opened up about whether or not fans should look forward to a Descendants 4.

"Yeah, I do think there is a world where that happens," Cameron, 23, said. "I don't know anything for sure, but I definitely don't think that that's an impossibility."

While the films have been incredibly successful for the Disney Channel and the young cast, there was heartbreak behind the scenes this year when Cameron Boyce -- one of the film's stars -- tragically died from an epileptic seizure on July 6, less than a month before the third film's release.

For Cameron, the silent but looming shadow of Boyce's absence would make it difficult to bring the series back.

"I don't love the idea of doing it without Cameron, I don't know what the plot would be and I don't know what it would look like," she admitted. "But I also love the franchise and I love [director] Kenny [Ortega], and I love Disney and I love that cast. I loved that time in my life."

The actress went on to say that, even though it would likely have to change significantly, there's a chance that the Descendants franchise "continues on in a different incarnation."

"There is nothing that I can say for sure, but I definitely can say that it is not out of the question!" she added.

Another future project that could be in the works for Cameron is Disney's upcoming live-action adaption of the Broadway smash hit Wicked.

Kristin Chenoweth -- who originated the role of Glinda on Broadway -- previously told ET that Cameron would be her first choice to take on the role when it comes time to film the big-screen version of the beloved story, and for Ariana Grande to take on the role of Elphaba.

"That would be the dream," Cameron marveled.

The actress went on to say that the possibility has even cropped up from time to time while chatting with Grande in passing.

"If Ari and I have talked about it, it's more [like], we are friends, it's more like, 'Wouldn't that be so cool? Did you see what Kristen posted?'" Cameron explained. "I have nothing to do with the movie at all, I just feel very lucky to be a part of the conversation."

Another aspect of her life that has sparked conversation is her new music -- especially her decidedly more mature, ethereal and surreal music video for "So Good," the title of which begs the question of how Cameron herself is doing with so many different irons in the fire and passions she's pursuing.

"I am in a good place right now," she shared. "My phases of being good and being bad ebb and flow."

"I can be absolutely stable, phenomenal wonderful, for weeks and be like, 'Wow this is it. I am tapped in, this is who I am.' And then, like, drop! And it can happen with no warning," Cameron continued. "I think that's what life looks like these days, and I think it's how I'm wired."

"But I would say, overall right now, I am good," she added. "I think a lot of that has to do with music and stepping in my own as a creative and stepping into my own as someone who calls shots."

