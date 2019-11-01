Dove Cameron is getting in touch with nature.

The 23-year-old Descendants star stuns in the music video for her new song, "So Good," released on Friday. Cameron is transformed into an otherworldly, nature-inspired queen by visual artist Cupid in the video, which perfectly accompanies the hypnotic, cool track.

"I'm feeling so f**king good right now / I just want to get drunk right now / I feel so alive, I don't want to come down / I'm feeling so f**king good right now," Cameron sings in "So Good," as she becomes a living floral arrangement.

"It is one of my favorite songs that I’ve done," the singer says in a statement about "So Good." "I’m not the biggest fan of a straight-up 'feel good' track, and 'So Good' is definitely a feel good track with an edge, which I think makes it a bit crunchy and special."

"I was excited to work with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Ariel Rechtshaid on this track. I love them all and think they are brilliant songwriters," she adds.

Watch the video below.

"So Good" follows the release of Cameron's first two original songs, "Waste" and "Bloodshoot." It's been an eventful year for the multi-hyphenate. See more in the video below.

