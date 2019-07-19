Dove Cameron is opening up about her "pain" and "incredible grief" following Cameron Boyce's death.

The Descendants actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet photo of her former co-star hugging her, and reflecting on all the good he did for others.

"Part of the pain of the incredible grief we are all experiencing after the loss of Cameron, is this communal sense of heartbreak over all the good he has done, and all the good he was planning to do," Cameron wrote. "We truly lost one of the world's best souls. But, if there is any beauty in any of this, we will find it in picking up where Cameron left off."

She then encouraged fans and friends to donate to the Cameron Boyce Foundation.

"If Cam ever touched your heart, the link is in my bio. This is how we keep him alive. This is how we feel him every day, in everything we do," she added.

The Disney Channel star died in his sleep on July 6 after suffering a seizure. He was 20 years old. According to a death certificate obtained by ET on Tuesday, Boyce was cremated and his ashes are now with his father, Victor Boyce.

On Monday, Victor announced that the family was launching a foundation in honor of his son, which will help provide young people with “artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world."

"The Cameron Boyce Foundation. Retweet retweet retweet!!!!!!,” Victor tweeted, along with the link to the foundation’s website. “Let’s not talk about it, let’s BE about it! Let’s do good as Cameron would. Let’s keep his legacy alive!”

Boyce has been mourned by his closest friends and former Disney Channel co-stars, including Skai Jackson, Debbie Ryan and Sofia Carson.

Cameron had previously posted a series of tearful videos remembering her longtime pal.

"Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world, though I know that's not unique to me. Cameron was magic, an earth angel. Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns," she emotionally said. "He would whisper the dance moves to me on live television when I didn't know what I was doing, or hold my hand quietly to communicate wordlessly when we both knew we were thinking the same thing. I can't count on my hands the number of times we ruined something because we couldn't stop making each other laugh."

See more of her heartbreaking tribute in the video below.

