Cameron Boyce's friends and fans are honoring him after his death.

Following the Disney star's death earlier this month -- Boyce died in his sleep at age 20 from an apparent seizure -- many of his social media followers have opted to donate to causes that were close to his heart, including The Thirst Project and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

Money poured into both organizations, thanks in large part to social media posts from Adam Sandler, who starred alongside Boyce in Grown Ups.

In a statement to TMZ, Seth Maxwell, the co-founder and CEO of The Thirst Project -- which works to raise awareness of and bring solutions to the clean water crisis -- revealed that more than 350 have donated money totaling $15,000 in Boyce's honor, both through the organization's website and Sandler's Facebook fundraiser.

"Cameron Boyce (@thecameronboyce) worked hard to help other people through great charitable organizations like @thirstproject & @launitedway," Sandler, who started Facebook fundraisers for both charities, wrote on Instagram. "Let’s show our love and respect by continuing to support them in his name."

"Thank you, @AdamSandler. We will honor #CameronBoyce‘s legacy by fighting for this basic human right 💧," the Thirst Project wrote on Twitter in response to Sandler's support. "We still have a lot of work to do and welcome any support."

Disney later announced that it would be making a donation to the organization in Boyce's name.

Thank you, @AdamSandler. We will honor #CameronBoyce ‘s legacy by fighting for this basic human right 💧 We still have a lot of work to do and welcome any support https://t.co/AtTcxfBEk9 — Thirst Project (@thirstproject) July 11, 2019

Likewise, United Way of Greater Los Angeles -- which works with low-income families, students, veterans and the homeless -- remembered Boyce as a "beautiful soul" following his death.

"We are truly honored to have had the opportunity to work with such a beautiful soul," the organization responded to Sandler's call for donations. "Such a young, passionate advocate who used his voice to make an impact the lives of so many. We will miss you @TheCameronBoyce!"

We are truly honored to have had the opportunity to work with such a beautiful soul. Such a young, passionate advocate who used his voice to make an impact the lives of so many. We will miss you @TheCameronBoyce! — United Way of L.A. (@LAUnitedWay) July 11, 2019

Additionally on Monday, Boyce's father, Victor Boyce, announced that he and his family have started a foundation in the late actor's honor. Called The Cameron Boyce Foundation, the charity will, according to its website, work to provide "young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world."

"Now is the time to make a change," Boyce's dad wrote on Instagram in reference to the foundation. "Donate what you can. Encourage your friends and family to do the same. Let’s keep Cameron’s legacy alive and make a positive difference in the world. ❤️🙏🏾"

