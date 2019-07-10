Cameron Boyce's father took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to his late son.

Five days after the 20-year-old Disney Channel star's died after suffering a fatal seizure in his sleep, Victor Boyce remembered his son with a heartfelt post, in which he shared one of the last photos of his son before his untimely death.

"My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives," the grieving father wrote alongside a candid, smiling snapshot of the young actor. "I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy."

"The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated," Victor added. "Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation."

A Boyce family spokesperson told ET on Tuesday that the seizure, which led to his death on Saturday, was a result epilepsy, and that he'd been receiving treatment for the condition.

Victor had previously reached out to fans and family to express his gratitude for their support and condolences following his family's tragic loss.

"I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received," he wrote in a post on Sunday. "It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough."

The young actor - best known for his work in Disney Channel shows including Descendants, Shake It Up and Liv and Maddie - was mourned by his family, and many in the entertainment industry following news of his death.

For more on Cameron's life and legacy, and the tributes and memorials shared in recent days, watch the video below.

